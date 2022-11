Heavy police presence at the scene of an attempted murder investigation in Kalihi on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder in Kalihi.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a victim was shot and police responded to the scene at around 4:18 a.m. on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street.

Officers said an arrest has not yet been made.