HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect punched a victim through an open vehicle window on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. in Halawa. Officers were able to positively identify the suspect and arrest him by 5:25 p.m.

The 41-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for violent unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree. He also had other offenses for abuse warning citation.