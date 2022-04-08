HONOLULU (KHON2) — A shooting in Ewa Beach has been reclassified as second-degree murder by police after the death of one victim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Hanakahi Street. It was originally classified as a second-degree attempted murder before officials said a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested for second-degree murder on Friday afternoon. Charges are currently pending.

According to HPD, the shooting happened in an illegal game room where two males and one female were found with gunshot wounds.