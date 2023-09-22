HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted murder case that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Kalihi area.

Police said a 44-year-old suspect allegedly incited burns to the 24-year-old victim.

However, before police could arrive the suspect fled the scene.

Officers have opened a second-degree attempted murder case.