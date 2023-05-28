HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department have arrested and charged a Pahoa man following what they said was a vicious dog attack that hospitalized a woman on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on the victim’s property on Bamboo Drive in Ainaloa.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman and her dog were allegedly attacked by her neighbor’s dog. When the victim’s 52-year-old mother tried to fend off the dog she was also bitten, possibly by another unknown dog.

Police said the 32-year-old was hospitalized with two fractured arms, multiple puncture wounds and lacerations.

The woman’s mother said she was bitten on her arm and shoulder area.

The following day, the dog’s owner, a 51-year-old male, turned himself in to the police and he was charged with permitting dog to stray and felony dangerous dog.

However, he was released from police custody after he posted $2,000 bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. This number can also be used to report other vicious dogs in the community.