HONOLULU (KHON2) — The federal court found Rudolph Puana, a Big Island doctor and brother of disgraced deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, guilty on all counts on Wednesday, April 20.

According to prosecutors, Puana illegally gave prescriptions of opioids like oxycodone to people he knew so he could sell them on the black market and buy cocaine.

On March 29, Puana pleaded guilty in court to a firearms charge, while he faced several drug charges.

Puana’s sentencing will be on Sept. 12 around 1:30 pm. The U.S. courthouse moves to remand his bail, and the Big Island doctor could receive punishment of 10 to 20 years in jail.