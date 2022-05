HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect drove a vehicle into the front door of a business in Ewa Beach.

The incident happened on Monday, May 16, at around 2:17 a.m.

According to HPD, the suspect entered the store and stole various items, including an ATM. At this time, no one has been arrested.

Honolulu police are investigating.