HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are looking for witnesses after 45 headstones were damaged at the Honohina Hongwanji Mission Cemetery last weekend.

Police said the incident happened between March 27 and March 29. Volunteer caretakers were disappointed when they discovered the vandalism.

The cemetery is located about a half mile from the temple on Highway 19, along the Hamakua Coast. Police said many of these monuments date back to the early 1900s and belong to family members who died from the early plantation era.

Big Island police are looking for witnesses after 45 headstones were damaged at the Honohina Hongwanji Mission Cemetery between March 27 and March 29, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Luke Watkins at the Laupahoehoe Police Station at (808) 962-2120 or via email at luke.watkins@hawaiicounty.gov. People may also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.