HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) on Saturday, July 16, announced that it is rewarding up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the larceny of government property.

Five enhanced night vision goggles were stolen from Building 1709, Trimble Road, at Schofield Barracks, according to the post.

Anyone who has information about this case should contact the Schofield Barracks CID office at (808) 787-8164 or click here. You can remain anonymous.

The reward is contingent upon the accuracy and value of the information provided, and the actions taken based upon the information provided.

Military and federal employees are typically not eligible for rewards unless the information provided is separate and distinct from, and did not interfere with, their assigned duties.