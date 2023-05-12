HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chinatown business owners and residents said they’re hoping the cameras will curb crime.

From robberies to assaults, burglary, theft, murder and everything in between crime continues to plague Chinatown.

According to Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Mapping website, in the five to six-block area between Vineyard Boulevard and Honolulu Harbor, running north to south, and Bethel Street to River Street running, east to west, there were 90 crimes reported in the last four weeks.

Chinatown Business & Community Association president Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock said crime has always been a problem there.

“We are high crime, you can’t get away with that. We’re not gonna sugarcoat it,” she said.

But city officials have a plan they hope will change things in Chinatown for good.

“We’re going to install 52 security cameras in every major intersection,” explained Deputy Director of Communications Ian Scheuring.

According to Scheuring, the new high-tech, high-resolution wireless cameras will be installed in phases, replacing 26 much older cameras that no longer work.

The location of one of the new cameras will be at Kekaulike and Hotel streets. It will replace the existing surveillance system.

Just a block away, at Hotel and River streets, a second camera will be installed. Those are two of the four locations chosen for the first phase of the project.

The first phase will go in, in the next six weeks according to Scheuring.

Eight more cameras will be added to that by the end of the year (for a total of 12 new cameras). All of them are in key locations identified by the police as hot spots for crime

Schuering said all 52 will be in place by the end of 2024.

Ra Long, owns Fred’s Sundries liquor store in the heart of Chinatown.

“There were old cameras here before but they weren’t maintained,” he said.

And he said the video camera in front of his store was tampered with as well so he’s skeptical.

“The criminals are not going to care that the cameras are there,” Long explained. “What’s going to be key is, can law enforcement act fast enough when there’s criminal activity happening in front of the cameras?”

And he said there needs to be enforcement. Without that, the cameras are just an ornament.

Shubert-Kwock said she feels it will help.

“We hope that the cameras will be able to put some scare into criminals that their face will be going to be identified and that we can use those footage as evidence,” said Shubert-Kwock. “I think it’ll hold more people accountable.”

Scheuring said the total cost of the project is $825,000.

And he added that HPD will likely reintroduce a community volunteer program to help monitor the cameras once they are up and running.

“We want to make sure to empower that community as best we can to not just help the police department in their normal law enforcement duties but to help their neighbors, the businesses, the people who live in Chinatown feel safe in that area,” said Scheuring.