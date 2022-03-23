HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm on Wednesday announced that the two officers involved in last year’s fatal shooting of 41-year-old Elia Laeli, who was armed with a machete, will not be charged — the use of deadly force was justified.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, 2021, near the intersection of Houghtailing Street and North School Street in Kalihi.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police said Laeli began approaching officers after he slashed another man in the hand. Officers opened fire when Laeli refused repeated orders to stop, according to police.

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic said the incident happened after officers responded to a call about a man with a severed finger in a parking lot on North School Street.

“After paramedics arrived and were treating the male, a female witness pointed out a male who walked into the parking lot and identified him as a suspect,” Vanic explained.

He said Laeli was armed with a machete, and officers repeatedly ordered him to stop.

“As the officer was attempting to distance himself from the suspect, the suspect raised the machete over his head and rushed towards the officer. Two officers fired at the suspect multiple times, and the suspect fell to the ground,” Vanic said.

Laeli was taken to the hospital where he later died. The man with the injured hand was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“Officer 1 was justified in shooting Mr. Laeli in self defense,” Alm said. “Officer 2 was justified in shooting Mr. Laeli in defense of others, the other person being Officer 1.”

Bodycam footage was not released during Wednesday’s news conference. According to Alm, Officer 1’s bodycam was blocked by their jacket, and Officer 2’s camera was turned on after the shooting.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Laeli was reportedly homeless and had drugs in his system when he died, according to Alm.

“I would like to commend the two Honolulu police officers involved in this incident,” he said. “They both acted professionally at all times, did their job and protected the public.”