Unknown suspect not located after attempted murder at Waianae Park, HPD says

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating an attempted murder incident at the Waianae Park on Friday, Jan. 7.

HPD reported the incident happened around 3:05 p.m. when an unknown suspect assaulted a 21-year-old male, causing life-threatening injuries.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

No arrests have been made, and the suspect has not yet been located.

It is currently unknown what caused the suspect to assault the 21-year-old.