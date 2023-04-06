HONOLULU (KHON2) — Former Rep. Ty Cullen has received a two year sentence for his role in a bribery scheme.

Sentencing recommendations from federal prosecutors and the probation office ranged from two to three years behind bars, but his defense attorney asked for leniency suggesting 15 months.

Federal investigators said Cullen took bribes, along with his former colleague, J. Kalani English, with a combined total of more than $40,000 in cash as well as Las Vegas hotel rooms and chips from a casino in New Orleans. They were never arrested and were charged by information.

Cullen pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of honest services wire fraud for taking money for favors to a wastewater businessman seeking favorable legislation.

English, received 40 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Prosecutors said Cullen received a shorter sentence because he helped with the investigation and is helping with other cases.