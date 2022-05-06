HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in Waikiki, leaving one woman in serious condition.

The incident happened on May 6, at around 2:02 a.m on Koa Avenue.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HPD, two females were involved in a verbal argument which led to the 38-year-old female suspect allegedly hitting the 29-year-old female victim with a baseball bat causing injuries.

The 29-year-old victim was sent to the nearest hospital. The 38-year-old suspect was arrested at 2:46 a.m. and is awaiting charges.