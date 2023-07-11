POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — An investigation is underway following a hit-and-run on Kauai that left two teenagers with critical injuries.

Just after midnight on Sunday, July 9, the Kauai Police Department arrested a man in his 20s after he turned himself in.

The man was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run on Poipu Road, where two visitors — a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl — were struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Poipu.

The two victims were taken to Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai before they were transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

KPD reported that both victims were in critical condition.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of negligent injury in the first degree. His charges also include reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, inattention to driving and accidents involving serious bodily injury, according to KPD.

However, the suspect has been released pending further investigation.

KPD said the man fled the scene after the incident and abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel.

KPD’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an on-scene investigation while Poipu Road was closed for about three hours in both directions.

The road has since reopened, but KPD said it is continuing to investigate the incident.

KPD has urged anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Officer Russell Himongala or Officer Shawn Hanna with the Traffic Safety Section at (808) 241-1610.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Kauai or submit a tip online or through the mobile app.