Two suspects observed on Ring camera entering classroom in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested two male suspects on suspicion of unlawfully entering and taking property from a classroom in Waianae.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a 64-year-old female called 911 when she witnessed the incident on a Ring camera.

Police arrived at the scene and found two male suspects still on the property. HPD stated they were both arrested for burglary at approximately 2 a.m.

According to HPD, the suspects included a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. HPD did not specify what the two men allegedly took or the exact location of this incident.

Honolulu police will continue to investigate.