Two suspects observed on Ring camera entering classroom in Waianae

Hawaii Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kinau Street

FILE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested two male suspects on suspicion of unlawfully entering and taking property from a classroom in Waianae.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a 64-year-old female called 911 when she witnessed the incident on a Ring camera.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Police arrived at the scene and found two male suspects still on the property. HPD stated they were both arrested for burglary at approximately 2 a.m.

According to HPD, the suspects included a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. HPD did not specify what the two men allegedly took or the exact location of this incident.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Honolulu police will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 16 2022 09:34 pm