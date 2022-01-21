Two suspects arrested after one allegedly rams into police cars at Big Island gas station

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested two people after one suspect allegedly hit two police cars during a suspicious vehicle investigation at a gas station in Orchidland.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the suspects were arrested and charged with outstanding warrants. One was charged with criminal property damage. The other was also arrested for hindering prosecution.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, when two officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle parked near a gas pump that they suspected may be stolen.

The vehicle was a Honda sedan that was spray-painted in black with a broken windshield and no front license plate. Police also noted its safety check and weight tax were expired. Both officers parked their cars in front and behind the vehicle to investigate.

Then, Big Island police reported a male suspect — later identified as 23-year-old Kade Kapika-Overturf — ran out of the gas station’s convenience store, hopped inside the vehicle and tried to leave the scene.

When officers attempted to get him to stop moving the vehicle, the suspect apparently accelerated and rammed into the police car parked in front of him, stated Big Island police. Both officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation and stop the suspect.

Police reported the suspect apparently put the vehicle in reverse, hitting the second police car behind it. One officer then entered the vehicle and found a female in the back passenger seat. Big Island police later identified her as 26-year-old Shayla Kamahele.

Big Island police said one officer discharged his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) at the male suspect; however, the female suspect apparently ripped the wires. Both were then removed from the vehicle and arrested.

According to Big Island police, Kapika-Overturf was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal property damage and for a probation revocation warrant. Kamahele was arrested for second-degree hindering prosecution for apparently breaking the CEW wires and interfering with arrest, as well as charged for contempt of court warrant.

During the investigation, police reported “8.5 grams of a substance that tested presumptive for methamphetamine” was also discovered. Additionally, the vehicle’s VIN plates were removed, and officers were unable to determine at this time if the vehicle was stolen.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.