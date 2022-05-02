HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, April 30, the Hawai’i Island Police Department charged two Puna men — 48-year-old John Patrick Rapozo and 44-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu — with several counts of property, firearm and drug offenses.

The two men were arrested on Thursday, April 28. Hawai’i Island police first received information about a stolen vehicle on Kalara Street in Kea’au. They investigated the property where the vehicle was supposedly located at around 2:15 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, the stolen vehicle exited Kalara Street, which they identified as being operated by Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu.

Kaahu accelerated to avoid the police as he drove the stolen vehicle across Kipimana Street into a field, causing damage to an agricultural property, according to police.

Shortly after, Kaahu and his passenger, 39-year-old Maria Kaululani Moala, were arrested as they tried to flee the stolen vehicle after it became immobilized, said police.

During the investigation of this stolen vehicle incident, police observed another stolen vehicle that was approaching the area. The stolen vehicle turned around and fled the area at a high rate of speed down Kipimana Street, said police.

Then, police said this second stolen vehicle had gotten into a traffic casualty near the intersection of Route 11 and Highway 139 before leaving that scene to travel back toward Hilo. Police identified the driver of this stolen vehicle as John Patrick Rapozo.

According to police, witnesses stated Rapozo abandoned the vehicle on Shipman property off of Kipimana Street.

Police then created a perimeter of the wooded area where Rapozo was last seen. At 5:45 p.m., Rapozo was located hiding in the center-median area of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street. He was arrested without further incident, according to police.

Rapozo was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

Two counts of first-degree theft

First-degree criminal property damage

Resist order to stop a motor vehicle

Ownership or possession prohibited of a pistol

Ownership or possession prohibited of an un-serialized pistol or ghost gun

Two counts of ownership or possession prohibited ammunition

Possession of high-capacity magazine prohibited

Second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Hawai’i Island Police Department said execution of search warrants on the vehicle being operated by Rapozo and a backpack recovered in his possession revealed a loaded firearm and ammunition, as well as 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Rapozo’s bail for the listed offenses above was set for $235,000.

Police said Rapozo was also charged with first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and resisting the order to stop a motor vehicle, which happened in January, and bail for those offenses was set at $60,000.

Kaahu was charged with:

First-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

First-degree theft of a motor vehicle

First-degree criminal property damage

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Hawaii Island Police Department said execution of a search warrant on the vehicle being operated by Kaahu yielded various drug paraphernalia items with a measurable amount of methamphetamine reside, as well as items linked to additional crimes still under investigation.

Kaahu’s bail was set for $70,000.

Both Kaahu and Rapozo appeared in court on Monday, May 2, at the Hilo District Court.