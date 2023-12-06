HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine in a nightclub vending machine. A club staffer yelling “I have drugs if you need them” to a crowd of patrons. A deadly overdose from fentanyl while the club was under investigation.

These and other shocking allegations are in a federal indictment of two men arrested in connection with a Waiakamilo club and a South Street health clinic that authorities said were the sites of drug dealing that led to overdoses. In one case, naloxone saved a life, in another it didn’t.

The federal charges said the tip about the enterprise came from a convicted drug dealer, tied to a separate fatal fentanyl case, who worked as a club security guard.

KHON2 News has reached out to the defendants’ attorneys for comment and is waiting to hear back.