HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were stabbed in Chinatown.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the corner of North Hotel and River Streets.

EMS treated the two men and took them to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS reported one patient is 25 years old, and the other is 62 years old.