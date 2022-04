HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an emergency call on Hanakahi Street and found two men with gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived on the scene around 1:47 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

Both men were transported to the nearest hospital. One man in his mid-30s is in critical condition and the other, a 25-year-old man, is in serious condition.

Honolulu police are investigating the scene. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.