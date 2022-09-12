HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators law enforcement has joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield.

According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have already been arrested under the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11.

Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been charged with first-degree electronic enticement of a child. Each of their bails has been set $20,000.

“Our Office is committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and we will continue to prioritize cases where our children are at risk.” Rebecca Vogt Like, Kauai Prosecuting Attorney

Operation Keiki Shield was initiated to identify, locate and arrest offenders who commit internet-facilitated sexual crimes against children. It was also made to help identify and rescue child victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The operation was a partnership with the Department of the Attorney General, its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), along with numerous federal and military law enforcement partners, the Kaua‘i Police Department and the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney participated.

A total of five suspects have been arrested on Kauai since the first iteration of Operation Keiki Shield on the island in November 2019.