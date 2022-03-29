WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men were arrested for illegal possession of fire arms and drug charges in Haiku.

Maui police officers executed search warrants at multiple places in Haiku just before 7 a.m. Sunday, March 27.

Kekoa Magliato, 29, and Michael Magliato, 60, were arrested and charged with firearms and drug charges.

Officers recovered one .22 caliber bolt action rifle, two Mossberg 12-gauge pump-action shotguns, one 9mm Semi-automatic pistol, 2.71 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.61 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Police also seized ammuniton for seven different caibers of guns.

The younger Magliato remains in police custody; bail has been at $7,400.

The older Magliato was released pending investigation.