HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were arrested and charged on suspicion of a burglary in Nā’ālehu in Ka’ū.

The burglary happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Police said that the suspects were reported to have been inside a building that was undergoing renovations.



The suspects pulled up flooring material, which will cost $4,000 to repair.



The suspects were confronted by a construction worker.

The suspects got away in a vehicle.

Police did a traffic stop for the suspect’s vehicle around 9:15 a.m. in Nā’ālehu.

Police arrested Melvin Burgo, 55, and Tisha Thompson, 43, on suspicion of burglary.





They were taken to Kona cell block.



Bail is $2,000 each.



Thompson also was charged with criminal contempt of court and has an additional $1,000 bail.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Anyone with information about the case can call Big Island police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Jenna Kosinski-Santos of the Ka’ū patrol division at (808) 939-2520 or Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.