HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two people were arrested and charged on suspicion of a burglary in Nā’ālehu in Ka’ū.
The burglary happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 31.
Police said that the suspects were reported to have been inside a building that was undergoing renovations.
The suspects pulled up flooring material, which will cost $4,000 to repair.
The suspects were confronted by a construction worker.
The suspects got away in a vehicle.
Police did a traffic stop for the suspect’s vehicle around 9:15 a.m. in Nā’ālehu.
Police arrested Melvin Burgo, 55, and Tisha Thompson, 43, on suspicion of burglary.
They were taken to Kona cell block.
Bail is $2,000 each.
Thompson also was charged with criminal contempt of court and has an additional $1,000 bail.
Anyone with information about the case can call Big Island police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Jenna Kosinski-Santos of the Ka’ū patrol division at (808) 939-2520 or Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.