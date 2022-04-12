HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller filed by a Big Island couple has been dropped.

The couple filed a petition to dismiss the TRO to drop it last week.

The judge granted the motion to dismiss the TRO on Monday, April 11.

While the TRO has been dropped, the 29-year-old entertainer still faces a disorderly conduct and harassment case in Hawaii.

Hawaii County police said Miller was at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo. Miller became agitated while other people were singing karaoke.

Police said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed the microphone from a woman singing and lunged at a man who was playing darts.

The bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down but they did not.

Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and was released after posting $500 bail. Miller’s arraignment was scheduled for April 26.

Miller is set to play DC comic book hero The Flash in a movie to be released next year.