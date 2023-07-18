HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trial is underway for Hailey Dandurand, one of two suspects accused of brutally killing a North Shore woman and kidnapping her 8-year-old daughter.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Dandurand’s attorney told the jury on Tuesday that it was her then-boyfriend who committed the crimes. And that Dandurand went along because she was afraid of him.

During opening statements, Dandurand’s attorney described her as lovestruck after meeting Stephen Brown, and that she never had a boyfriend before.

“She was head over heels in love. She believed that she had found her Prince Charming,” said attorney Barry Sooalo.

Dandurand is accused of brutally killing Telma Boinville at a North Shore beach house six years ago and then tying up her 8-year-old daughter in a bedroom. Brown was tried earlier this year and was found guilty of murder and kidnapping.

During Tuesday’s hearing, her attorney said Dandurand was in another room when Brown killed Boinville, and she was almost dead when Dandurand entered the room.

“The extent of her injuries at that very moment were so substantial that she was essentially unsaveable at that point. Hailey had nothing to do with any of that,” said Sooalo.

But the prosecutor said Dandurand and Brown were both in on it. He talked about the brutality of the killing, showing gruesome pictures of Boinville’s body.

“She had been stabbed in her neck. There were defensive wounds to both hands, and stab wounds to both arms,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

Bell added that fingerprints and DNA evidence will show that Dandurand is guilty.

“Telma’s DNA was on defendant Dandurand. It was on both of her feet and her left hand,” said Bell.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The trial resumes on Wednesday.