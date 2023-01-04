HONOLULU (KHON2) — A North Shore mother and teacher were murdered five years ago and a trial for one of the suspects in the case has just started.

Jury selection for the murder trial of Stephen Brown started this week, according to officials.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Court documents show that Brown and Hailey Dandurand were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and other offenses.

Both suspects are accused of killing Telma Boinville.

Boinville was found dead in a home that she was cleaning while her daughter was tied up in the next room.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Dandurands trial is expected to start in July, after Browns’ trial ends.