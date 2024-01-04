HONOLULU (KHON2) — After six years of being on the run, the man known as the “Master of Disguise” attended his arraignment hearing, leaving with an increased bail and a trial date.

Tyler Adams attended his court date via video from the prison cellblock and pleaded not guilty.

Originally, Adams was held on a $50,000 bail, which the judge increased to $100,000.

The court reasoned this increase due to Adams walking away from several beneficial programs and remaining on the run from multiple agencies for six years.

They found the $100,000 bail to be reasonable due to him being an extreme flight risk and will ensure he appears to all future court dates.

Adams’ trial date has been set for March 4.