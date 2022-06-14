HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman died after a vehicle hit her when she was crossing Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway on Tuesday, June 14.

Hawaii Island Police said it happened just after 6 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A sedan was going southbound on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway when it hit 62-year-old Gloria Jean Sanchez of Kailua-Kona, police said.

It was about 150 yards north of the Palani Road intersection in North Kona.

She was not in a marked crosswalk, according to police.

She was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan, a 29-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was not injured.

Police said speed or impairment are factors in the collision.

A negligent homicide investigation has been opened.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Hawaii Island Police advised drivers to avoid Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Makala Boulevard southbound to Palani Road due to traffic accident in Kona on the Big Island.

The closure was announced around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

This is the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.