HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Big Island after a two-vehicle collision that critically injured a 3-year-old boy on Friday night.

Big Island police said the incident occurred as the Kamuela woman was driving northbound in a green 2007 Nissan Altima on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway — south of Kaiminani Drive in North Kona.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the woman rear-ended a gray 2018 Nissan Altima parked in the median. The 32-year-old male driver of the gray Altima had pulled over to assist a friend having vehicle issues.

As a result of the crash, the man along with his 26-year-old girlfriend, their five-year-old daughter and their three-year-old son were all taken to the hospital. Three of them were later released, however, the male toddler was transported to a hospital on Oahu to be treated for critical head injuries.

The woman driving the green Altima was later arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. She was also arrested for negligent injury and driving while license is revoked for OVUII.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police are investigating.