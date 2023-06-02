HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are looking for three Puna men, considered armed and dangerous, and are asking the public to assist in locating them.

According to Hawaii Police Department, the suspects are wanted on outstanding warrants and needed for questioning relative to additional ongoing criminal investigations.

The wanted individuals are described as:

Suspect 1: A Kea‘au man being sought for two outstanding warrants. The suspect is 37 year olds and described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspect 2: A Kea’au who is being sought for four outstanding warrants, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft and resisting an order to stop. The suspect is 20 years old is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suspect 3: A Mountain View man who is being sought for an outstanding warrant, and all-points-bulletins for vehicle theft, firearms offenses, burglary, and resisting an order to stop. The suspect is 38 years old and described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.