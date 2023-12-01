HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thieves hit not one, but five businesses overnight in Salt Lake. Some companies are so fed up, they’re going cashless to try to deter criminals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident was caught on camera. In the surveillance video, there are at least three masked thieves seen breaking into Timmy T’s Gourmet Grinders Friday around 2 a.m. at Moanalua Shopping Center.

“They slashed the door, threw a cinderblock at it and they pulled the glass and it shattered all inside,” said Weezey Singlehurse, Timmy T’s Gourmet Grinders general manager. “There was glass everywhere, it went all the way back there too. They ripped off the first one, they took the screen and the register and then the other one they threw the screen down and took the register with them.”

It wasn’t just Timmy T’s. Koa Pancake House, Yummy’s, Baskin Robbins and Loco Moco Drive Inn were also broken into.

“It just feels really bad. It doesn’t feel good to come into that and to hear it wasn’t only us this time too,” said Singlehurse.

Businesses are fed up with thieves. Koa Pancake House and Yummy’s said, they’re going cashless to deter criminals. For Yummy’s, that paid off during the overnight burglary. The thieves left empty handed, because there was no cash in store.

That’s just one reason why Koa Pancake House converted to cashless.

“The more they break in, it hurts more and then we come to decide cashless and credit card only,” said Samsson Chung, Koa Pancake House owner.

Timmy T’s said, it’s not the first time they’ve been hit either. Just six months ago, they were burglarized for the first time and had made changes since.

“We had put air tags in the registers and it looks based on what’s on my phone, it looks like they ditched them somewhere, but hopefully that will help a little bit,” said Singlehurse.

According to HPD’s data dashboard, burglaries have steadily increased since July, with 191 incidents in November.

“It’s a local business and four others also locally owned and you know hard times I get it, but why are you going to take from another local business,” Singlehurse said.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to HPD, the investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.