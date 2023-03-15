HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kauai unsolved murder case is featured in the popular Unsolved Mysteries podcast.

Titled “Hawaiian Homicide” and released on March 15, the podcast explores the story of Amber Jackson, 57, a popular secretary for the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

On June 24, 2010, Jackson never showed up for a planned dinner with friends.

Days later, a wild hog hunter stumbled across Amber’s badly decomposed body, found in a remote ravine in an inaccessible part of the island. An autopsy revealed Jackson suffered blunt-force trauma to her head, as well as injuries consistent with assault.

The podcast sheds light on the investigation, including persons of interest such as Amber’s tenant and former boyfriend, who rented a yurt on her property.

Twelve years later, Jackson’s death remains unsolved.

Kauai Police Assistant Chief Bryson was interviewed for the podcast and said Jackson was described as “a sweet woman that would not want to hurt or harm you.”

“I’ve been involved in many homicide cases in my police career. This is a case that’s solvable. We just need someone to come forward.”

A group formed by Amber Jackson’s family and friends is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of conviction of Jackson’s killer.

Tips can be sent to unsolved.com or to Kauai Police at 808-241-1681.