HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, May 5, you may see folks walking around town with a red hand painted on their face to cover their mouth who are standing in solidarity for murdered and missing indigenous women (MMIW).

What is this? This is a movement that has decided no longer to be silent about the extraordinary number of indigenous women who are murdered or go missing each year.

There is a crisis amongst the indigenous peoples of the Americas and the Pacific region. From Maine to Hawaiʻi and every place in between, indigenous women, including two-spirits and māhū, have been the target of a campaign that steals them from their peoples.

This crisis is centuries old. Indigenous women who were encountered by European colonizers were viewed as a threat to the patriarchal system that had been inherited in Europe from Rome.

In the Americas, tribes were punished if they had women or two-spirit/māhū chiefs rather than male chiefs, and women were considered a commodity to be sold and traded.

“Colonization has led to the domestication of the feminine. Viewed as a dependent and subordinate person, indigenous women have had their power and their voices suppressed, subdued and completely eliminated,” said Kumu Hina, a community leader.

She went on to explain further.

“In indigenous cultures, even today, the feminine, the woman, is looked to for stability; and when this stability is taken away, their families and the entire community suffers,” added Kumu Hina.

Two demonstrators stand outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on May 05, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo/Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

The issue of indigenous women being murdered, abused, raped and traded as a commodity is not a new phenomenon.

Prior to 2015, few cared or even knew about the high numbers of women from Native American tribes (North, Meso- and South) and Native Hawaiian women who were murdered or missing.

But, a movement in 2015 that began with native tribal women in Canada has changed how the world ignores these cases.

Even with this new attention, it continues to be very difficult to locate information on how many Native Hawaiian women are murdered or go missing each year. This is why the State Legislature created H.C. R. 11. This created a task force that examines and keeps track of Missing & Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls (MMNHWG) in Hawaiʻi.

It represents over 22 governmental and nongovernmental agencies who continually research the crisis and provide reports to the International Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S) Movement. It is Co-Chaired through the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Hawaiʻi Commission on the Status of Women.

Demonstrators stand outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on May 05, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo/Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

According to U.S. Department of the Interior Indian Affairs, in 2016, a study performed by National Institute of Justice (NIJ) discovered that over 4 out of 5 indigenous women (84.3%) have experienced violence in their lifetime. This includes a 56.1% rate of indigenous women who have experienced sexual violence.

This is four times as high as the national average where 1 in 4 women experience rape or sexual violence.

Demonstrators stand outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls on May 05, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo/Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

The study also found that in the year 2015 alone, there was 39.8% of indigenous women who had experienced violence. This included 14.4% who had experienced sexual violence.

This led the researchers to state that more than 1.5 million indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the murder rate for indigenous women living on reservations is ten times higher than the national average. It is also the third leading cause of death for Native women. Most importantly, the research found that native women who live on reservations were significantly more likely to experience a rape in their lifetimes compared to other women.

A demonstrator holds a sign to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol on May 05, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo/Stacy Revere via Getty Images)

A report — Violence Against American Indian and Alaska Native Women and the Criminal Justice Response: What is Known — was published in 2008. In it, the researchers said that rates of homicide victimization against indigenous women are second only to those of their African American counterparts.

And, like many other women, indigenous women are more likely to be killed by their intimate partners compared to other offenders.

Now that you know how prevalent the abuse and murder of indigenous women has been over the centuries, you can be an advocate, too. So, take out that read paint and put a red hand on your face to stand in solidarity with MMIW.