HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Conway Police Department in Arkansas is investigating a murder case involving a man accused of killing his mother and using her phone to tell others that she was in Hawaii.

According to court documents obtained by KHON2.com’s sister station in Arkansas KARK.com, since late April, family members of Nancy Glover-Warren were receiving text messages from her phone stating that she went to Hawaii.

However, family members thought the news was odd because they were given no warning and Glover-Warren would have had left her son behind who she is the caretaker of.

Documents stated Glover-Warren had been the caretaker of 49-year-old Raymond Martin Jr. all his life due to his cognitive abilities and significant needs.

Police got involved in the incident on Glover-Warren’s 68th birthday, Saturday, June 24, after family members requested a welfare check on her when she didn’t pick up the phone.

When officers were sent to an address on Zachary Trail in Conway they were unable to make contact with anyone home.

Shortly after the officers left, family members said they received upset messages from Glover-Warren about the police call.

When police were finally able to get ahold of Martin, he told police that he communicates with his mother weekly and that she was indeed in Hawaii.

In fact, Glover-Warren’s social media accounts posted updates suggesting she was in Hawaii.

It wasn’t until Wednesday, July 5, a friend of Glover-Warren reported that she received a photo of a beach claimed to have been taken in Hawaii but was actually sourced from Google.

That’s when police were contacted again and a search warrant was underway for the home on Zachary Trail.

On Thursday, July 6, when detectives searched the home Glover-Warren’s remains were found inside the home and Martin was taken into custody.

Martin faces the following charges: