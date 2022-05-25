HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department, along with Hawaii State Sheriff’s Department and Department Land and Natural Resources conducted an interagency warrant sweep in Hilo on Tuesday.

The warrant sweep consisted of ten wanted individuals with a total of 21 outstanding warrants, according to Hawaii Police Department.

Police said the warrants were for contempt of court, violating conditions of bail and parole revocation.

There were seven men and three women from Hilo which include:

Kineo Engilo, 22

Stanton Muragin, 52

Jessica Lancaster, 32

Roxie Gubel, 36

Samuel Hanawahine, 36

Adam Kobayashi, 42

Nathan Camacho, 36

Tyrone Saunders, 37 (not pictured)

Henry Lani, 44

Lashayna Domingo, 25

Anyone with information on other wanted fugitives should contact the police at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 935-3311 and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.