HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of murder and multiple other offenses after the shooting death of two victims at an illegal chicken fight in Maili back in April.

Petitions were filed to have the teen charged as an adult after police said the boy and 23-year-old Jacob Borge turned themselves in on Tuesday, April 18.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Honolulu Police Department announced the teen was booked as an adult and faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

His offenses also include place to keep and five charges of use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony.

HPD said the teen’s bail is set at $2 million.