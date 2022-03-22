HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Tuesday announced that the 19-year-old suspect involved in a Waikiki shooting last weekend has been charged.

Justice Kaio has been charged with second-degree murder, use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony and place to keep. Bail is set at $1 million.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday night on March 19. Kaio turned himself over to authorities on Sunday.

According to HPD, Kaio knew the 20-year-old victim Marqus I. McNeil, and this was no random act.

Police said it began as a verbal conflict on the sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street. Kaio allegedly fired at McNeil who was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

McNeil’s family said he was the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back for anyone.