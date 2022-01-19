Teen allegedly threatens security officers with machete in Kalihi

Hawaii Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 15-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly threatening two security officers with a machete, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD said the incident happened around 7:58 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, in the Kalihi area. The two security officers were a 47-year-old male and a 30-year-old male.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The suspect left the scene but police later located, identified and arrested the teen. He was then released from police custody pending further investigation.

The motive is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 27 2022 03:25 am