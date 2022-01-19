Teen allegedly threatens security officers with machete in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 15-year-old male suspect was arrested for allegedly threatening two security officers with a machete, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD said the incident happened around 7:58 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, in the Kalihi area. The two security officers were a 47-year-old male and a 30-year-old male.

The suspect left the scene but police later located, identified and arrested the teen. He was then released from police custody pending further investigation.

The motive is currently unknown.