HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery following an incident at a Kunia restaurant on Tuesday morning.

The boy had allegedly entered the restaurant at around 10 a.m. and brandished a knife.

Police said after he pulled out the knife he demanded money from the employees.

The suspect was later located by officers and arrested by around 11:20 a.m.

By the next day, police stated the boy was charged.