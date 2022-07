HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a possible robbery in Palolo on Friday, July 15.



According to HPD, at around 1:40 a.m., two male suspects allegedly had a firearm and demanded money from a taxi driver.

The victim was a 35-year-old male.

Police said the suspects fled in an unknown direction and have not been found.

An investigation is underway.