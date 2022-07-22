HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation after a man in his 40s was attacked in Waikiki with a sword.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The incident happened on Friday, July 22, just after midnight near a 7-Eleven store on Kalakaua Avenue.

The Honolulu Emergency Services said the victim was found with multiple wounds. He was transported to the nearest hospital and is in critical condition.

The cause of the attack is unknown at this time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Honolulu police are investigating.