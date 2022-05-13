HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for suspects involved in a home robbery in the Pacific Heights area.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, when two suspects entered a home and held the occupant at gunpoint. A third suspect was waiting outside.

After the property was taken from the home, the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Investigations led police to one suspect who they arrested Thursday night. However, two other suspects remain at large.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent here or via the P3 Tips app.