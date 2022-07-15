Police charged the couple with abuse of a corpse after officers arrived to find the miscarried baby in a toilet. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a first-degree robbery investigation was opened after a victim was reportedly approached by two male suspects in golf carts.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday when one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s cellphone and keys.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

HPD later confirmed that the golf carts were stolen from a warehouse nearby.

No arrests were made but police are investigating.