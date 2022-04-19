HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two suspects connected with a targeted shooting in San Mateo, California, were arrested on Monday, April 18, in North Carolina and in Hawaii.

Detectives with the San Mateo Police Department described the shooting on Oct. 30, 2020, as a “premeditated execution style” that left one man dead and one child seriously injured in a driveway.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

John “Talia” Paasi, 29, was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina. The second homicide suspect, 30-year-old Isileli Mahe, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii. Both suspects will be transported back to San Mateo County.

On Oct. 30, 2020, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police officers were sent to the 1600 block of Eleanor Drive to respond to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered 30-year-old Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. was shot 14 times after being ambushed in the driveway of his residence.

“He died at the scene while putting his 2-year-old son into his vehicle to take him to school,” San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini said in a news conference on Tuesday, April 19. “The young boy suffered a single gunshot to his face and has since recovered from that injury.”

Isileli Mahe was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 18, 2022. He is charged with homicide and assault with a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, California. (Courtesy: San Mateo Police Department)

Isileli Mahe was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 18, 2022. He is charged with homicide and assault with a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, California. (Courtesy: San Mateo Police Department)

John “Talia” Paasi was arrested on April 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is charged with homicide and assault with a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, California. (Courtesy: San Mateo Police Department)

John “Talia” Paasi was arrested on April 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is charged with homicide and assault with a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, California. (Courtesy: San Mateo Police Department)

John “Talia” Paasi was arrested on April 18, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is charged with homicide and assault with a firearm in connection with a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, California. (Courtesy: San Mateo Police Department)

For the last 18 months, police have been investigating this incident that extended to multiple states. On Monday, April 18, at approximately 10 a.m. EST, Paasi was arrested at his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, without incident. Just before noon PST, Mahe was arrested at his residence on Date Street in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was also taken into custody without incident.

They both await extradition to San Mateo County. This process can take between 30 and 90 days.

“The investigation revealed that each of them split their time,” said senior detective Nick Morsilli. “So they were being tied to the Bay Area here, as well as where we found them — in Hawaii and in North Carolina.”

“This attack was personal and targeted. We believe it to be related to the murder of Susan Tonga from a case in 2019 where she died in a fire that was deliberately set,” Barberini added. “Mr. Paasi and the victim have known each other for over 15 years.”

Watch the news conference below.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be sent here or by calling (650) 522-7676.