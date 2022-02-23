HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police reported two unknown male suspects are “still at large” after they robbed and punched a 17-year-old in the Kailua area.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD said two unknown men approached the 17-year-old and demanded his property while one suspect waved a knife around. The other suspect then punched the victim in the mouth and took his belongings, HPD added.

Both suspects left the scene, and Honolulu police were unable to locate them.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.