HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two separate armed robberies were reported to police on Wednesday in Waikiki.

The first event occured at around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, three male suspects were identified by six teen victims. Two of the suspects were 18-year-old males.

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the property of one of the victims, according to police.

Police arrested a suspect for robbery in the first degree.

A second event occurred at around 11:11 p.m. when police said a man was accused of threatening a 38-year-old victim with a dangerous instrument and demanded his property.

Police stated that the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested for robbery in the first degree. He was also arrested for promoting a harmful drug in the third degree.

Both suspects are in custody as police continue to investigate.