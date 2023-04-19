MAKAHILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — It has been reported that multiple agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Agency, continue to be on the scene at a home in the Makahilo area.

Officials have said that they are in the process of conducting a narcotics investigation.

The Drug Enforcement Agency said their agents were conducting a search warrant on Tuesday afternoon, April 18 when they discovered an operation.

The DEA said this is when they found chemicals and materials that resembled a methamphetamine production lab.

The DEA indicated that two homes in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution for the potential consequences associated with the chemicals that were found in the home.

The DEA released a statement on their investigation.

“On Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m. DEA Honolulu Office agents were conducting a search warrant at … Awāwa Street, Kapolei involving a narcotics investigation. During the search warrant agents found chemicals and materials that resembled a methamphetamine production lab and decided to exit the residence and call the Honolulu Police Department Clan Lab Team to assist. At approximately 7:30 p.m. the FBI bomb squad responded to the location to further assist.” The Drug Enforcement Agency

According to Officials, the DEA Honolulu is closely working with the Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii Narcotics Enforcement Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation-Honolulu and the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety — Sheriff Division.

DEA officials said that they “appreciate the assistance from our local, state and federal partners,” said DEA Officials.