HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Honolulu falls prey to the decades old pattern of many cities in the United States, more gun violence comes this Sunday, July 23.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the 911 call.

At approximately 4:52 a.m. a man in his 20s was allegedly shot in the area of Young and Keʻeaumoku streets, according to HPD.

EMS said that it is suspected that the young person was shot in the abdomen. After ensuring that he was stable enough to transport, EMS personnel transported him to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

HPD indicated that they have opened an attempted murder investigation into the incident.

