HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in an assault incident that occurred in a Mililani parking lot appeared in court Monday.

Desmond Kekahuna, who made his appearance on video from a cell block, is charged with Attempted Murder and Assault for the Feb. 1 incident.

According to court records, Kekahuna intentionally drove into a woman at the Mililani Town Center then got out of his car and assaulted her and a good Samaritan who tried to help.

Police said Kekahuna’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video, advancing down a row in the parking lot at a high rate of speed before hitting the woman, who was later identified by her family as Kristelle Taliulu.

Witnesses said that Kekahuna then got out of his car with a tire iron and began swinging it at people. A bystander stepped in to help and that’s when, court records state, Kekahuna assaulted him.

“I just put my hands up and tried to be non-threatening, and I backed out was, like ‘hey, I’m just trying to help’. And, then, that’s when he started hitting me,” Zachariah Jones said.

One witness said that Kekahuna “kept going between Taliula (sic) and Jones and wouldn’t let anyone near them.”

Police arrested Kekahuna at the scene. He remains in custody on $1 million bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.

A GoFundMe has been setup for Taliulu’s hospital expenses.